No deer brought to Kuno externally to feed cheetahs: MP Forest Department

The Madhya Pradesh Forest Department has clarified that no chital deer have been ferried to Kuno National Park to feed the newly brough Namibian cheetahs amid allegationsby the Bishnoi community that chitals were brought from Rajasthan to feed the spotted cats.

MP Forest Department assured that there were enough chitals and other animals at Kuno and none have been brought in separately to feed the eight new cheetahs, according to a report by The Hindu.

“No chitals have been brought from Rajasthan to Kuno. There are already close to 20,000 in the forest here. There are several wildlife parks in Madhya Pradesh with surplus chital population. During summers, many spots see scarcity of water and fodder and these animals are sometimes relocated to help them access food and water.”

The stance of the MP Forest Department came as a response to the Bishnoi Community’s allegations that deer are being “dropped” into Kuno National Park to feed the cheetahs, a concern the community raised in a letter addressed to the PM.

In its letter, Akhil Bhartiya Bishnoi Mahasabha had stated that it is saddened after coming to know about the practice as it is working hard to protect the species from all the danger and threat. It further questioned how come the government has brought cheetahs, who have been long extinct, into India but is paying no attention to its wildlife species that are nearing extinction.

BJP leader Kuldeep Bishnoi had also requested the central government to look into the matter and carry out an investigation.

However, after the confirmation issued by the MP Forest Department, Kuldeep Bishnoi tweeted, “After talking to the central government, Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) Mr Jasbir Singh has also officially confirmed that no deer or chital was sent. I request everyone to beware of false news being spread.”

मेरी केन्द्र सरकार से बात के बाद भोपाल (मध्य प्रदेश) प्रधान मुख्य वन संरक्षक (वन्य प्राणी) श्री जसबीर सिंह ने भी आधिकारिक पुष्टी कर दी है कि किसी भी हिरण या चीतल को नहीं भेजा गया।सभी से मेरा अनुरोध है कि इस मामले में फैलाई जा रही झूठी खबरों से सावधान रहें।केंद्रीय नेतृत्व का आभार pic.twitter.com/DpoGVcvrCx — Kuldeep Bishnoi (@bishnoikuldeep) September 20, 2022

(With agency inputs)