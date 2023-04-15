No development possible without an educated citizenry: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said that development of the country and society is not possible without an all-round development of its students and citizens.
Quoting Greek philosopher Aristotle, Rajnath said 'educating the mind without educating the heart is no education at all' and added "there cannot be a better thought on education."
"Till we do not work for a holistic development of citizens and students, we cannot imagine complete development of the country and society," Singh said addressing the convocation ceremony of JRN Rajasthan Vidyapeeth in Udaipur.
The Union Minister said such a development was imperative if the country has to be taken to new heights.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
After 18 yrs, Europe's nuclear reactor to start output
Bad Bunny makes history with sweeping Coachella set
Guitarist Mark Sheehan of Irish band The Script dies
Kenya launches first operational satellite into orbit
Ritchie sued for contract breach over 'The Gentlemen'
Kanye reportedly cancels plan to run for US presidency
‘Yentamma’, Bollywood and its south Indians
The blossom-headed parakeet
The souring of personal relationships
Arming the world and aiming high