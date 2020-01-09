No deviation from HRD Min's fee hike 'formula': JNU VC

There has been no deviation from the "formula" arrived at by the HRD Ministry about the fee hike and students are not being charged any services or utility fees as decided, JNU Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar said on Thursday.

"As far as the fee issue is concerned, there has been no deviation from the formula arrived at the HRD Ministry last month. As decided, students are not being charged any services or utility fees," Kumar said.

"We have also written to UGC to release funds for covering the utility and service charges as decided," he added.

Amid outrage by students over a proposed fee hike, the HRD Ministry had intervened last month and formed a three-member committee to resolve the stand-off between the university and its administration.

As per the formula decided, the utility and service charges were supposed to be borne by UGC and not students, who had to pay only the room rent. However, the students have been demanding a complete rollback of the fee hike.