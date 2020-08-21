No inmate Covid-19 positive in Delhi jails: Prisons department

No inmate Covid-19 +ve in Delhi jails: Prisons dept

No prisoner is Covid-19 positive and the situation in jails here has much improved, the Delhi Prisons Department said on Friday.

So far, 63 inmates of the three jails --Tihar, Rohini and Mandoli -- have tested positive for the infection. Sixty-one of them have recovered and two died, the officials said.

In August, only the Tihar Jail reported two cases and both the inmates have recovered now, officials said.

On Friday, there was no inmate who was Covid-19 positive in the three jail complexes of Delhi, they said.

"The first case of an inmate testing coronavirus positive came on May 13 in Rohini Jail. Two Covid-19 positive inmates of Mandoli Jail had unfortunately died on June 15 and July 4. Both were senior citizens," Director General (Prisons) Sandeep Goel said.

A total of 169 prison staffers, 87 of Delhi jail and 82 of Tamil Nadu Special Police, also contracted the infection. Of them, 167 personnel have recovered and only two are still positive for the disease, Goel said.

