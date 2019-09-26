No internet in Kashmir? Head to Delhi

Iqra Ali is restless to work on her research but can’t. An M.Phil student at Central University Kashmir, her work has come to a standstill because she has no access to a researcher’s vital tool: internet

“In today’s world, the internet is an absolutely vital tool for conducting and communicating research. Like every Kashmiri, the communication blockade has frustrated scholars too,” says Iqra.

The telecommunications blockade in Kashmir, which was imposed following the scrapping of the special status to J&K, has crippled researchers, including doctors. With deadlines staring and lucrative grants at stake, helpless researchers are going to great lengths, literally, to complete their assignments.

“I was left with no option but to move out of Kashmir to access the literature which I needed for the thesis,” says a doctor pursuing MD in the department of Neurology at SKIMS hospital in Srinagar.

After spending a week in New Delhi, the doctor came back to Srinagar. “I am done with the major part now. I could have done this more than a month back if the internet was available,” he says.

According to a senior professor at Kashmir University, everything has come to a grinding halt since the first week of August. “This situation (internet blockade) is going to be extremely harmful for researchers. The researchers at our university feel completely helpless and desperate,” he says.

“There are deadlines for institutional applications, finance, support, reporting requirements and grants which the government has moved online. In the absence of internet connectivity, this is impossible to achieve,” says the professor, adding that several researchers from the university were moving outside Kashmir to access Internet.

Dr Farooq Jan, Medical Superintendent SKIMS, admits the hospital correspondence with other institutions was at its lowest level.

“If we have anything urgent, we have to send someone to the Deputy Commissioner’s office to access internet,” he says.

However, shuttling between Srinagar and Delhi frequently is a costly affair, which only the well-off can afford.

Kashmiri students living elsewhere in India also face financial problems because their parents are no longer able to transfer money to them.