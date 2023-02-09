'No irregularities' found in Adani Wilmar's Parwanoo unit

'No irregularities' in Adani Wilmar's Parwanoo unit

This is a developing story...

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 09 2023, 14:06 ist
  • updated: Feb 09 2023, 14:42 ist
GST officials inspected Adani Wilmar’s depot warehouse in Parwanoo yesterday. Credit: ANI Photo

GST officials inspected Adani Wilmar’s depot warehouse in Parwanoo yesterday. A spokesperson for Adani Wilmar Ltd said that the officials did not find any irregularities in the operations and dealings conducted by the company.

"We would like to clarify that the concerns specific to GST payments in cash, citing GST law under Rule 86B, the company is not required to pay tax liability in cash," the spokesperson added. 

"We inspected Adani Wilmar's premises to check their stocks to find out what the GST refund being claimed on," GD Thakur, Joint Commissioner Enforcement South Zone, Parwanoo told news agency ANI.

 

More to follow...

 

GST
Adani Group
India News

