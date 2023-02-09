'No irregularities' found in Adani Wilmar's Parwanoo unit

GST officials inspected Adani Wilmar’s depot warehouse in Parwanoo yesterday. A spokesperson for Adani Wilmar Ltd said that the officials did not find any irregularities in the operations and dealings conducted by the company.

Himachal Pradesh | GST officials inspected Adani Wilmar's depot warehouse in Parwanoo yesterday

"We would like to clarify that the concerns specific to GST payments in cash, citing GST law under Rule 86B, the company is not required to pay tax liability in cash," the spokesperson added.

"We inspected Adani Wilmar's premises to check their stocks to find out what the GST refund being claimed on," GD Thakur, Joint Commissioner Enforcement South Zone, Parwanoo told news agency ANI.

