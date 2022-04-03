No journalist detained from Hindu Mahapanchayat, says Delhi Police

Delhi Police on Sunday denied all reports of five journalists being detained from the venue of a Hindu Mahapanchayat that was organised without due permission.

"Some of the reporters, willingly, on their own free will, to evade the crowd which was getting agitated by their presence, sat in a PCR van stationed at the venue and opted to proceed to the police station for security reasons," DCP (northwest) Usha Rangnani said. She further said that due police protection was provided to the said journalists and no one was detained.

Notably, a Delhi-based journalist had tweeted that he along with four journalists were detained by the police after two minority community journalists among them were assaulted by a mob present at the Burari ground in north west Delhi. In his tweet, he had alleged that 'anti-Muslim' hate speeches were given by the speakers present there.

Another journalist, who was also taken in the police vehicle, tweeted that he was beaten up due to his identity.

"Communal slurs were shouted at me... We had gone there to cover the event. We were called jihadis and attacked for being Muslims," he alleged.

Meanwhile, DCP Rangnani said that due necessary action shall be initiated against those who were involved in spreading misinformation.

