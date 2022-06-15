No lathicharge inside Congress headquarters, says Delhi Police

Delhi Police have denied the allegations of baton-charging Congress workers inside the party headquarters located at 24, Akbar Road in the national capital.

"This is untrue and false news. No such incident took place," Deputy Commissioner of Police Amruttha Guguloth said. Special Commissioner Sagar Preet Hooda also shared similar views.

"There was a minor fracas outside the Congress headquarters when some people who came outside on the road threw barricades at the police. Police lathi charging or barging inside AICC HQ is utterly wrong. No such thing happened," the Special CP said.

The allegation of police entering the Congress HQ premises were levelled by Congress general secretary K.C. Venugopal.

"Today, Delhi Police forcibly entered the HQ of India's oldest political party. As they burst the doors open to the AICC HQ, they trampled upon the democracy our forefathers fought and gave their lives for. BJP has truly killed Indian democracy. It doesn't get darker than this." he said.

Meanwhile, Randeep Singh Surjewala, in a special media briefing, said that Delhi Police at the instance of the Modi government forcibly entered the national headquarters of Congress in Delhi and thrashed party workers.

"This is blatantly criminal trespass. The Goondaism of Delhi Police has reached its zenith. We are protesting in a democratic way but this goondaism will not be tolerated. It will be accounted for. Let all the police officers who are acting as puppets of the Modi government in order to please their masters know this will not go unpunished, we will remember and a suitable action, both civil and criminal will be taken."

He demanded that an FIR be lodged against all officers of Delhi police who have committed criminal trespass by forcibly entering the headquarters of the INC. "We demand their suspension and an inquiry into the matter," he said.