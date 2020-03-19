No legal remedies of Nirbhaya convicts pending; second mercy pleas of 2 rejected, says Delhi court

A Delhi court was on Thursday told that no legal remedies of any of the four convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case were pending in any of the courts.

Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana was informed by the public prosecutor that second mercy pleas of two convicts, Akshay Kumar Singh and Pawan Gupta, were not entertained and were rejected on the ground that the first one was entertained and considered on merit.

Three of the four convicts had on Wednesday moved a Delhi court seeking stay on their death penalty, saying the second mercy plea of one of them was still pending.

On March 5, a trial court had issued fresh death warrants for March 20 at 5.30 am, as the date for the execution of convicts Mukesh Singh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Sharma (26) and Akshay Kumar Singh (31).