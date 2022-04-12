No more extended lunch break for Uttar Pradesh government staff as Yogi Adityanath tightens noose

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday curtailed the lunch break of the state government employees to half an hour.
The Chief Minister, while addressing the Team 9 meeting at his residence, said that he had received complaints of officials and employees taking long lunch breaks which was affecting the work in offices.
Also read: Yogi warns officials against targeting poor, seeks to target lawbreakers with bulldozers
He asked concerned officials to ensure that lunch breaks do not extend beyond 30 minutes.
It has been a normal practice for government employees to take their lunch break at 1.30 pm and return to work around 3.30 pm or 4 pm.
Even senior officials who go home for lunch take a break that extends to three hours.
