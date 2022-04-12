No more extended lunch break for UP govt staff

No more extended lunch break for Uttar Pradesh government staff as Yogi Adityanath tightens noose

It has been a normal practice for government employees to take their lunch break at 1.30 pm and return to work around 3.30 pm or 4 pm

IANS
IANS, Lucknow,
  • Apr 12 2022, 14:39 ist
  • updated: Apr 12 2022, 14:44 ist
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath file photo. Credit: PTI photo

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday curtailed the lunch break of the state government employees to half an hour.

The Chief Minister, while addressing the Team 9 meeting at his residence, said that he had received complaints of officials and employees taking long lunch breaks which was affecting the work in offices.

Also read: Yogi warns officials against targeting poor, seeks to target lawbreakers with bulldozers

He asked concerned officials to ensure that lunch breaks do not extend beyond 30 minutes.

It has been a normal practice for government employees to take their lunch break at 1.30 pm and return to work around 3.30 pm or 4 pm.

Even senior officials who go home for lunch take a break that extends to three hours.

Check out DH's latest videos:

 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Yogi Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Celebrated Michelin star Chef hints at Indian outing

Celebrated Michelin star Chef hints at Indian outing

Made-in-India Dornier takes off for 1st commercial bid

Made-in-India Dornier takes off for 1st commercial bid

How to increase the shelf life of your liquor

How to increase the shelf life of your liquor

Ranbir-Alia wedding bells sound amid paparazzi frenzy

Ranbir-Alia wedding bells sound amid paparazzi frenzy

Govt, UNESCO working on tribal freedom fighters museums

Govt, UNESCO working on tribal freedom fighters museums

'Microplastic in Cauvery river may pose threat to fish'

'Microplastic in Cauvery river may pose threat to fish'

 