No new coronavirus case for 4th day in Himachal Pradesh

  Apr 21 2020
No fresh novel coronavirus case was reported in Himachal Pradesh for the fourth straight day on Tuesday, keeping the state tally at 40, even as 459 samples were sent for testing on Tuesday, a senior health official said.

Of the samples sent for testing, 278 tested negative while reports of the rest were awaited, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) R D Dhiman said.

The highest 119 samples were taken from Hamirpur, followed by Shimla (79), Solan (72), Kangra (51), Una (42), Mandi (40), Bilaspur (15), , Chamba (14), Sirmaur (11), Kullu (9), Lahaul-Spiti (5) and Kinnaur (2), he added.

These tests are being conducted at Tanda's Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College (RPGMC); Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), Shimla; and Central Research Institute (CRI) in Solan.

So far 40 coronavirus cases have been reported in the state.

The number of active cases rose from 22 to 23 as a cured patient retested positive for coronavirus on Saturday.

While 11 of 40 confirmed cases have recovered, two COVID-19 patients died.

The fatalities include a 70-year-old Delhi resident who had stayed at a factory's guest house in Solan's Baddi and died at the Chandigarh's PGIMER on April 2.

Four patients were shifted to a private hospital outside Himachal Pradesh on their request.

