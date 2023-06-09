'No offence of hate speech made out against wrestlers'

No offence of hate speech made out against wrestlers: Delhi Police tells court

The court listed the plea for further arguments on July 7

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 09 2023, 14:37 ist
  • updated: Jun 09 2023, 14:38 ist
Protesting wrestlers. Credit: PTI Photo

The Delhi Police on Friday filed an action taken report (ATR) before a court here on a plea seeking an FIR against wrestlers for allegedly making "false allegations" against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and indulging in hate speech.

In the video provided by the complainant, the wrestlers are not seen raising slogans and no offence of hate speech is made out, the police said, while urging the court to dismiss the application.

The court listed the plea for further arguments on July 7.

Also read | Father of minor wrestler admits to deliberately filing sexual harassment allegations against WFI chief

The court had on May 25 sought an ATR from the police on the complaint.

The court was hearing an application filed on behalf of one Bam Bam Maharaj Nauhatiya, who claimed to be the national chief of 'Atal Jan Party', against wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Delhi Police
Delhi
Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh
Wrestlers
Wrestling Federation of India

Related videos

What's Brewing

Miss World to be hosted in India after 27 years

Miss World to be hosted in India after 27 years

Experiments on 'elixir of life' show hope

Experiments on 'elixir of life' show hope

US readies new $2 bn Ukraine package: Report

US readies new $2 bn Ukraine package: Report

Minister backs more research into cannabis' medical use

Minister backs more research into cannabis' medical use

Mangaluru's Reader's Delight to shut shop at June-end

Mangaluru's Reader's Delight to shut shop at June-end

Delhi: ChatGPT founder stresses on regulations for AI

Delhi: ChatGPT founder stresses on regulations for AI

 