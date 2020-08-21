No one can be called criminal until proven guilty: Uttarakhand BJP in-charge Jaju

BJP in-charge of party affairs in Uttarakhand Shyam Jaju on Friday said no one can be called a criminal until proven guilty.

Jaju was commenting on BJP MLA from Dwarahat Mahesh Singh Negi being accused of rape by a woman.

When asked by reporters whether or not the party will take action against the MLA, Jaju said action is not taken on the basis of charges.

"No one can be called a criminal until proven guilty of a crime. First let the result of the ongoing investigation come out," he said.

"Any action will depend on the outcome of the investigation,” he added.

A woman who claims to be the MLA's neighbour had filed a police complaint against him on Sunday last accusing him of raping her several times between 2016 and 2018 at Mussoorie, Nainital, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh and Nepal.

She had also alleged in her complaint that the MLA is the father of her three-month-old daughter, insisting on a DNA test of the child to bring out the truth.

The legislator's wife on the other hand has already registered a case against the woman at the Nehru colony police station, accusing her of blackmailing her husband.

Police have already launched a probe into the case.