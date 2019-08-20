'No one drives cars that vintage': IAF chief on MIG-21

Air chief marshal, Birender Singh Dhanoa was unhappy about the presence of MIG-21s in India's defence arsenal, saying the MIG-21s are 44 years old and 'no one even drives cars that are that vintage', reported NDTV.

Speaking at a seminar on modernisation and indigenisation of the Indian Air Force, Dhanoa said, "We are still flying MiG-21 which is 44 year old but nobody driving cars of that vintage."

The Russian fighter jet was introduced in the Indian Air Force in 1973, and has been 'overhauled'- using Indian-made components in its parts- several times. "Over 95 per cent of components required in overhauling is made in India. The Russians are not flying the MiG but we are because we have overhaul facilities," said Dhanoa was quoted as saying by NDTV.

The report added that more than 100 MIG-21s were upgraded to the MIG-21 Bison in the last decade, which gave them better communication systems and avionics. However, it has seen many a crash over the years.

The Air Chief hoped that the original MIG-21 will be put out of service next month. "Hopefully, I will fly the last sortie in September, subject to visibility," he said.