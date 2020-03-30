No plan to extend COVID-19 lockdown: Rajiv Gauba

Amid speculation that the restrictions imposed to fight COVID-19 may go beyond April 15, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba on Monday said there is no plan to extend the 21-day national lockdown.

"I am surprised to see such reports, there is no such plan of extending the lockdown," Gauba said.

Follow live updates of coronavirus cases in India here

India has reported over 1,000 cases by Sunday evening while at least 30 have died due to COVID-19 infection.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the lockdown from March 25 to fight the spread of COVID-19.

Track state-wise coronavirus positive cases tally here