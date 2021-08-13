No plans to appoint independent administrator for Chandigarh: Centre

The Centre has steered clear of a row over a separate administrator for the Union Territory of Chandigarh, a demand raised by Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal.

Badal had claimed that he had urged Home Minister Amit Shah to review the decision to appoint a full-fledged Administrator for Chandigarh by divesting the present Governor V P Singh Badnore of the charge.

Badal had termed this another attempt to “dilute” Punjab's claim to its capital city.

“It is clarified that the Union Government has not taken any decision of divesting Punjab Governor of this responsibility of Chandigarh Administrator; and, neither is any such proposal under contemplation,” a home ministry spokesperson said.

As per the convention, the Governor of Punjab is also the Administrator for the Union Territory of Chandigarh, which is the shared capital of Punjab and Haryana.

The UT is governed by the Adminstrators who have a set of advisors – all IAS and IPS officers – leaving little room for the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation, which completes 25 years this year.

There have been demands from political parties to give a greater say to the elected representatives of the corporation in the governance of the union territory.

A section has even raised the demand for revival of metropolitan council at the UT level with a chief executive councillor and executive councillors vested with executive functions and powers of different departments.