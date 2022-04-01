No proposal under consideration to take back IT Rules 2021: Govt

The government on Friday informed the Parliament that it has no proposal to go for fresh public consultation or to take back the IT Rules, 2021.

The minister was responding to specific questions on whether the government is planning to take back IT Rules, 2021 or if it is planning to open fresh public consultations on the said norms.

The new rules, which came into effect on May 25, 2021, mandate social media companies to establish a grievance redressal mechanism for resolving user or victim complaints.

To ensure an open, safe and trusted internet for users and in tune with the changing requirements, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has notified IT (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 on February 25, 2021.

The minister said, “The government is committed to ensure that the internet in India is open, safe and trusted and accountable for all users. As per the IT Rules, 2021, online intermediaries are expected to remove any information violative of any law in India as and when brought to their knowledge either through a court order or through a notice by an appropriate government or its authorised agency.”

“The notices are sent directly by the appropriate governments or their authorised agencies and acted upon by the concerned intermediaries. As mandated in the said Rules, significant social media intermediaries (SSMIs) provide details of grievances/complaints received and responded, as part of their compliance reports, published on a monthly basis on their website/mobile apps,” he said.

