No provision for reservation in judiciary: Rijiju

No provision for reservation in judiciary: Rijiju

Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju said, 'As per the existing policy and provision, there is no reservation in the Indian judiciary'

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 09 2023, 19:06 ist
  • updated: Feb 09 2023, 19:06 ist
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju. Credit: IANS Photo

The government informed Parliament on Thursday that the existing policy does not provide for reservation in the judiciary but judges, especially collegium members, have been told to keep in mind sections of people who are not represented adequately while making their recommendations for appointments of judges.

During Question Hour in the Rajya Sabha, DMK leader Tiruchi Siva asked if the government would consider the possibility of introducing a reservation policy in the appointment of judges.

Read | PM's thinking is pure like Ganga, no one can stain it: Rijiju to Oppn in Lok Sabha

Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju said, "As per the existing policy and provision, there is no reservation in the Indian judiciary."

"However, I have already reminded all the honourable judges, especially the collegium members, to keep in mind while recommending the names to include members from backward communities, women and other categories which are not represented adequately in the Indian judiciary," he added.

Responding to a separate query on the pendency of cases in Gujarat, Minister of State for Law and Justice S P Singh Baghel said about 14,47,459 cases were pending so far in the state.

To another query on extending the panel of lawyers appointed by the National Legal Services Authority (NLSA) to provide free legal aid to those deprived of legal counsel, the minister said free legal aid is being provided to such people by NLSA, State Legal Services Authority (SLSA), District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) and at taluka level.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Kiren Rijiju
India News
Rajya Sabha

What's Brewing

PETA seeks Gehlot's help in rehabilitating 2 elephants

PETA seeks Gehlot's help in rehabilitating 2 elephants

DH Toon | Time to stop stepping out of house

DH Toon | Time to stop stepping out of house

Zelenskyy meets King Charles III in a sweatshirt

Zelenskyy meets King Charles III in a sweatshirt

Wish you were (not) here: Waters slammed for UN speech

Wish you were (not) here: Waters slammed for UN speech

Turf war among beggars turns violent in Indiranagar

Turf war among beggars turns violent in Indiranagar

Bengaluru-Mysuru highway bypasses livelihoods

Bengaluru-Mysuru highway bypasses livelihoods

 