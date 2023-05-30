No relief to Manish Sisodia as Delhi High Court dismisses bail plea in excise policy case

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday dismissed a bail plea of Manish Sisodia in relation to the excise policy case.

A Delhi court had on May 23 extended the former Delhi deputy chief minister's judicial custody till June 1.

The ED had arrested Sisodia on March 9, after the CBI arrested him on February 26 this year.

The ED has alleged that Sisodia was the mastermind behind the entire excise policy case and that he had deliberately leaked the policy to the co-accused to generate financial kickbacks.

