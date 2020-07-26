No resident of Srinagar in active militancy after Ishfaq Rashid Khan's encounter: Jammu and Kashmir police

Jammu and Kashmir police on Sunday said that no Srinagar resident was active in militancy after the killing of Lashker-e-Taiba commander Ishfaq Rashid Khan.

"After killing of LeT militant Ishfaq Rashid Khan yesterday, no resident of Srinagar district in militant ranks now: IGP Kashmir @JmuKmrPolice,” JK police tweeted.

However, the police said, Srinagar can't be militancy free as ultras from other areas do visit the city for treatment.

LeT commander Khan was killed in an encounter with security forces in the Ranbirgarh area on the outskirts of the city on Saturday. Khan was active since 2018 and wanted in many militancy related cases.

Earlier, this month Inspector General Police (IGP) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, had said that Srinagar can never be free of militants till militancy is there. “They (militants) keep on coming to the city for several purposes. At times they come for medical treatment, meeting with each other and sometimes to receive funds,” he said.

Since May security forces killed nine militants in four encounters in Srinagar which comes as a reminder from the militants that its presence has increased in the city, which was not long ago was considered as a zero-militancy zone.

Even as militants fired gunshots or lobbed grenades at some places, there was no major militant strike for over 18 months in Srinagar till May. The worry for the security agencies is that the latest encounters occurred in the city at a time when militants are on the defensive in south Kashmir, where they have suffered heavy losses in the recent months.