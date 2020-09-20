No restrictions on movement of individuals in Jammu & Kashmir: Govt

No restrictions on movement of individuals in J&K: Govt

  Sep 20 2020
The Centre on Sunday said there are no restrictions on movement of any individual, including the members of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said in Lok Sabha that based on inputs received from the law enforcement agencies in view of the prevailing security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, the movement of some individuals, who are under security protection, got restricted to ensure their safety and security after the abrogation of Article 370 a year ago.

"At present, there are no restrictions on movement but for the security advisories to maintain the law and order situation and no person is under House arrest in Jammu and Kashmir for reasons not related to public health guidelines," he said in written response to a question.

Reddy said there are no restrictions on movement of any individual, including the protectees of the Peoples Democratic Party.

"Considering the law and order and security situation of a particular area, it is imperative that prior intimation is given by the protected persons regarding their movements etc.," he said.

