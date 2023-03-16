No security testing of phone operating system: MeitY

The Centre on Wednesday said that it has no plan for mandatory screening of phone operating system updates and authorise a Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) lab for testing.

Union Minister of State for Electronics and Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar said that there was no such "security testing". "@GoI_MeitY is 100% committed to ease of doing business and is totally focussed on growing electronics manufacturing to touch $300 billion by 2026," the minister tweeted.

There were news reports that India might ask the smartphone makers to allow the removal of pre-installed apps and mandate screening of major operating system updates. It said the Centre is also considering mandating screening of every major operating system update before it is rolled out to consumers.