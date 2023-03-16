No security testing of phone operating system: MeitY

No security testing of phone operating system: MeitY

Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said that there was no such 'security testing'

DHNS
DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Mar 16 2023, 07:58 ist
  • updated: Mar 16 2023, 07:58 ist
Rajeev Chandrasekhar. Credit: DH Photo

The Centre on Wednesday said that it has no plan for mandatory screening of phone operating system updates and authorise a Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) lab for testing.

Union Minister of State for Electronics and Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar said that there was no such "security testing". "@GoI_MeitY is 100% committed to ease of doing business and is totally focussed on growing electronics manufacturing to touch $300 billion by 2026," the minister tweeted.

There were news reports that India might ask the smartphone makers to allow the removal of pre-installed apps and mandate screening of major operating system updates. It said the Centre is also considering mandating screening of every major operating system update before it is rolled out to consumers.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Rajeev Chandrasekhar
India News
BIS

Related videos

What's Brewing

The Palestinians wrongly declared 'martyrs'

The Palestinians wrongly declared 'martyrs'

Rani shares experience of working with her 'hero' SRK

Rani shares experience of working with her 'hero' SRK

Ashwin and Jadeja: Contrasting but complementing

Ashwin and Jadeja: Contrasting but complementing

Manual scavenging claimed 90 lives in K'taka since 2020

Manual scavenging claimed 90 lives in K'taka since 2020

Oscar-winning film to be screened at BIFFes 2023

Oscar-winning film to be screened at BIFFes 2023

Benzema guides Madrid past Liverpool to reach quarters

Benzema guides Madrid past Liverpool to reach quarters

 