No semester, final exams to be held in Delhi government universities, announces Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

Delhi government on Saturday announced cancellation of all forthcoming semester and final exams of universities under it due to the Covid-19 situation and asked the varsities to promote their students and award them degrees through a "progressive method of evaluation".

This was announced by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the potrfolio of education. The Delhi government decision will not be applicable to Delhi University and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) as they are central universities.

"It is unfair to conduct examinations for students amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has already hampered their learning in the absence of regular classes, practicals, and lab work. It is also unfair to withhold their degrees now without which they cannot start with their professional journey," Sisodia said.

Emphasising that "unprecedented times required unprecedented decisions", he said, "we have asked universities to cancel exams and promote students to next semester on the basis of past results or some other progressive method of evaluation. We have asked the universities to cancel final year exams and come out with some formula of evaluation for awarding degrees.

Delhi State Universities have been directed to evaluate the students on the basis of already conducted exams from previous semesters, internal assessments and also come up with other progressive ways to promote the students.

"The ones who were appearing for semester examinations should be promoted to next semester on the basis of internal assessment and performance in mid term exams. And the final semester/year students should also be evaluated on the previous semesters, performance in internal assessments and should be awarded degrees," he said.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking him to follow the Delhi government decision for all central universities to end the uncertainty among students about exams.

The universities under Delhi government include National Law University, Delhi Technological University, Ambedkar University, Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Netaji Subhas University of Technology and Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women.

Last week, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had permitted the Ministry of Human Resources and Development (MHRD) to conduct final year examinations, saying it was mandatory to hold the final exams. Following this, the University Grants Commission (UGC) held a meeting and instructed all institutions to hold final exams by September end.

Some states have also requested the Centre to delay the time-frame set by the UGC for final exams or cancel it altogether. On Saturday, Tamil Nadu government said it cannot conduct final examinations in September, as several educational institutions have been converted into COVID-19 care centres while the Himachal Pradesh government on Friday announced that it will hold the exams in August.

Earlier, Delhi government had decided to promote students of Class IX and XI on the basis of their previous performances.