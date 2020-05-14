No shortage of health workers, vacancies to be filled: Rajasthan health minister

Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma Thursday said there will be no shortage of health workers in the state in its fight against coronavirus as the government has approved recruitment on 1,058 posts of assistant radiographers, after appointing 9,500 nurses.

He said that keeping in mind the need of nursing workers, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot himself had cleared the way for the ANM-GNM recruitment which was stuck in the judicial process.

About 9,500 nursing workers have been appointed, he said.

As many as 735 new physicians have been appointed in districts and the process of recruitment of 2,000 new doctors is also being started, he said.

Follow live updates on coronavirus

He also said necessary relaxations in the coronavirus lockdown are being given in the state to make to people’s lives comfortable.

Lockdown rules are being relaxed keeping in mind the Central government guidelines, he said.

Sharma said that in its latest order, the government has now allowed the ''take away'' and ''home delivery'' facilities from restaurants and sweets shops in the state.

He said the government has also given permission to open ‘dhabas’.

Electronic repair shops besides those of building materials, coolers, TV and electronic goods too have been allowed to open, he said, adding the curb on the sale of two and four-wheelers too has been relaxed.

Many other activities too have been permitted, he added.

The state government late on Wednesday night issued orders for opening six categories of shops, including those for vehicle sales and construction material.

Earlier in day, Sharma launched the ‘giloy’ planting campaign ''Amrita'' in the state under the auspices of the Rajasthan State Drug Plant Division under the Ayurveda Department of the state.

He said under this campaign about 1.5 lakh ‘giloy’ saplings will be planted in Jaipur district over the next four months.

Dr Manohar Pareek, a special officer in Ayurveda Department, said ‘giloy’ is a safe medicine and it has an important role in developing immunity.