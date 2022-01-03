No shortage of medical staff in Delhi, says minister

No shortage of medical staff in Delhi hospitals: Satyendar Jain

However, the government issued a list of posts lying vacant, with the minister saying that they are taking steps to fill them

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 03 2022, 15:18 ist
  • updated: Jan 03 2022, 15:18 ist
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain. Credit: PTI Photo

Health Minister Satyendar Jain Monday informed the Delhi Assembly that there was no shortage of medical staff in state-run hospitals and clinics at a time when the national capital is seeing an uptick in coronavirus cases. 

He was replying to a question by BJP MLA OP Sharma.

While Jain stated there was no shortage of doctors, nurses, paramedics and non-medical staff in dispensaries, hospitals and clinics, the government also issued a list of posts lying vacant, with the minister saying that the government is taking steps to fill them.

Also Read — Third wave of Covid will end in April, says IIT Kanpur professor

The government was also asked about the steps being taken to fill the vacant posts. The government informed the assembly that they have been sending letters to UPSC and DSSSB demanding that the vacant posts be filled.

According to numbers shared by the government, of the 1,236 sanctioned posts of specialists in state-run medical facilities, 932 have been filled with regular candidates and 43 with contractual employees, while 261 posts are lying vacant.

There are 1,357 sanctioned posts of General Duty Medical Officer, of which 1,219 posts have been filled while 44 posts have been filled up by contractual employees. Eighty-four posts are lying vacant. 

