No ticket for kin of MLA, MP

The BJP has decided against giving party tickets for the upcoming Assembly elections in Haryana to the kin of ministers, MLAs or MPs.

The decision, party sources said, will bolster the image of the saffron party, which has been targetting other political parties, accusing them of widespread nepotism.

The BJP will be releasing its list of party candidates for the assembly elections on September 29, which is the first day of the auspicious 9-day Navratra festival.

The INLD and the Congress will be releasing its list of party candidates in the first week of October. The top Haryana leadership of the Congress, led by former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda and party president Kumari Selja, met in New Delhi to draw out the election strategy for the ensuing polls on October 22.