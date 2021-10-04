Nobody takes responsibility...: SC on Lakhimpur unrest

Nobody takes responsibility of unfortunate incidents: Supreme Court on Lakhimpur Kheri violence

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 04 2021, 13:28 ist
  • updated: Oct 04 2021, 13:30 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

Referring to the Lakhimpur Kheri violence incident where eight persons were killed, the Supreme Court on Monday said that nobody takes responsibility when such unfortunate incidents take place. 

Meanwhile, Attorney General K K Venugopal said that there should be no further protests to prevent incidents like in Lakhimpur Kheri. 

More to follow...

Supreme Court
Lakhimpur
Uttar Pradesh
India News

