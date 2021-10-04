Nobody takes responsibility of unfortunate incidents: Supreme Court on Lakhimpur Kheri violence

Referring to the Lakhimpur Kheri violence incident where eight persons were killed, the Supreme Court on Monday said that nobody takes responsibility when such unfortunate incidents take place.
Meanwhile, Attorney General K K Venugopal said that there should be no further protests to prevent incidents like in Lakhimpur Kheri.
"Nobody takes responsibility when such unfortunate incidents take place," Supreme Court says while referring to Lakhimpur Kheri incident.
Attorney General KK Venugopal, for the Centre, says there should be no further protests to prevent incidents like in Lakhimpur Kheri
— ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2021
More to follow...
Watch the latest DH Videos here:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Madhya Pradesh: 57-yr-old elephant gives birth to calf
Key personalities named in Pandora Papers exposé
‘Major’ oil spill off California coast threatens fauna
Tobacco consumption on the rise in rural women: Report
Silent disco helps South Africans beat virus blues
NCB raid rave party: What we know so far
What's good for T20 cricket?
New youth brigade of Congress
Let's graduate to gender literacy
Life still in the woods for Ramanagar’s tribal families