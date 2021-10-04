Nobody takes responsibility of unfortunate incidents: Supreme Court on Lakhimpur Kheri violence

Referring to the Lakhimpur Kheri violence incident where eight persons were killed, the Supreme Court on Monday said that nobody takes responsibility when such unfortunate incidents take place.

Meanwhile, Attorney General K K Venugopal said that there should be no further protests to prevent incidents like in Lakhimpur Kheri.

"Nobody takes responsibility when such unfortunate incidents take place," Supreme Court says while referring to Lakhimpur Kheri incident. Attorney General KK Venugopal, for the Centre, says there should be no further protests to prevent incidents like in Lakhimpur Kheri — ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2021

More to follow...

Watch the latest DH Videos here: