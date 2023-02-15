Noida airport development: 13K families need relocation

Noida airport: Over 13,000 families to be relocated in 2nd phase

The rehabilitation and resettlement locations have been finalised, according to SDM Abhay Singh

PTI
PTI, Noida,
  • Feb 15 2023, 20:10 ist
  • updated: Feb 15 2023, 20:31 ist
PM Modi during the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Noida International Airport. Credit: PTI Photo

Around 18,500 families will be affected by the second phase development of the Noida International Airport and over 13,000 of them will have to be relocated, Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh said on Wednesday. 

The MLA said heeding to the demand of villagers, it has been decided that the families which need to relocate will now have two options for resettlement - near Faleda Cut and at Modelpur, both near the airport. 

"The farmers have the choice to choose either resettlement and rehabilitation location as per their convenience," he said at a press conference along with Jewar Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Abhay Singh. 

Read | Shah Jahan's death anniversary: Free entry at Taj Mahal for 3 days from February 17

"Around 120 hectare land is available at Faleda Cut, close to the upcoming Film City, and 60 hectare at Modelpur, which is located near Jewar town on the Khurja road," the BJP MLA said.

About 1,365 hectare of land for the second phase development of the airport is being acquired from six villages - Dayanatpur, Karauli Bangar, Mudrah, Beerampur, Kuraib and Ranhera. 

"Around 18,500 families will be affected by the second phase development of the airport. Of this, 13,320 families from Ranhera, Kuraib and Nagla Hukam Singh (part of Karauli Bangar village) will have to be relocated," Dhirendra Singh said. 

He added that of the families to be rehabilitated, 1,600 are from Nagla Hukam Singh, 6,120 of Ranhera and 5,600 of Kuraib. 

Read | Modi says world's growth lies in India's growth

SDM Abhay Singh said now that the rehabilitation and resettlement locations have been finalised, objections, if any, from stakeholders will be invited. "After that process, the final proposal will be sent to the state government for its approval," he said. 

Over 1,300 hectare of land was also acquired for the first phase development of the 'greenfield' airport. Construction work is currently underway in full swing for the first phase and flight operations are scheduled to begin from September 2024, according to officials. 

Upon completion — in four phases by mid-2040, the Noida International Airport is planned to be spread around 5,000 hectares and be India's largest airport, they said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Noida
Uttar Pradesh

What's Brewing

J&K bags first position at 3rd Khelo India Winter Games

J&K bags first position at 3rd Khelo India Winter Games

More Asian Americans adopt guns amid racism, shootings

More Asian Americans adopt guns amid racism, shootings

Camilla to be coronated without Kohinoor diamond

Camilla to be coronated without Kohinoor diamond

Elvis Presley's private jet auctioned for $260K

Elvis Presley's private jet auctioned for $260K

N Korea food shortage seems to be worsening, South says

N Korea food shortage seems to be worsening, South says

May premiere for Netflix's 'Bridgerton' prequel

May premiere for Netflix's 'Bridgerton' prequel

This tool could protect artists from AI stealing style

This tool could protect artists from AI stealing style

Four-day festival on cities and cinema

Four-day festival on cities and cinema

Vintage bicycles, dating back to 1869, on display

Vintage bicycles, dating back to 1869, on display

Ambulance service for animals in Bengaluru

Ambulance service for animals in Bengaluru

 