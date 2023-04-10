Noida: FIR lodged, 1 arrested over dubbed Ramayana video in resto-bar

Noida Police on Monday said it lodged an FIR and arrested one person after a purportedly dubbed video of the TV serial Ramayana was played on a big screen inside a resto-bar in the city.

The police took action after short clips of the dubbed video of the serial surfaced on social media, with several internet users expressing anguish over it.

The purported video showed the characters of Lord Ram and demon king Ravana with modern music playing in the backdrop, which offended certain social media users.

“The video went viral on social media on Monday morning and is said to be from Lord of the Drinks resto-bar located in the Gardens Galleria mall. Taking cognisance of the matter immediately, an FIR was lodged at Sector 39 police station," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Shakti Avasthy said.

“Three people have been booked in the case and one of them has been arrested," he said.

The arrested person is the manager of the resto-bar, according to the police.

The FIR has been lodged under Indian Penal Code sections 153A (act prejudicial to maintenance of harmony, or likely to disturb public tranquillity) and 295 (injuring or defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class), the police said.

Sharing the video of the clip on Twitter, an internet user threatened vandalism at the resto-bar.

“This video is being played publicly in Noida and Hindu religion is being mocked. Action should be taken on this immediately otherwise if vandalism takes place, then they only (the resto-bar) would be responsible for it," a user tweeted in Hindi and tagged UP Police and the Noida Police handles in the post.