Noida: Man held for rape attempt on 7-year-old girl

PTI
Noida,
  • Aug 28 2020, 14:33 ist
  • updated: Aug 28 2020, 14:37 ist
Representative image. Credits: Getty Images

A 42-year-old man has been arrested for alleged rape attempt on a seven-year-old girl from his neighbourhood at a village in Uttar Pradesh's Noida, police said on Friday.

The incident had taken place on Wednesday evening and an FIR was lodged in connection with the case at Sector 39 police station Thursday night, they said.

"The accused and the victim are neighbours. An FIR was lodged after the family's complaint was received and the accused arrested immediately," a police spokesperson said.

The FIR has been lodged under Indian Penal Code section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official said.

Pocso
Noida
Uttar Pradesh
NCR

