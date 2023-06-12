Noida model's death: Cops probing negligence angle

Noida model's death: Cops probing negligence angle, FIR registered

Chopra lived in the Gaur City area of Greater Noida (West), also known as Noida Extension

PTI
PTI, Noida,
  • Jun 12 2023, 19:15 ist
  • updated: Jun 12 2023, 19:15 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Noida Police have lodged an FIR and are probing any suspected negligence that led to the death of a 24-year-old model during a fashion show here, officials said on Monday.

Vanshika Chopra was participating in the fashion show held at a private studio in the Film City here on Sunday, when an iron lattice attached to a lighting structure fell on her, leading to her death, police said.

A volunteer at the show, identified as Agra resident Bobby Raj, also suffered injuries in the episode after which he was hospitalised and is recuperating, a police official said.

Chopra lived in the Gaur City area of Greater Noida (West), also known as Noida Extension, the official said.

Also Read: FIR against police inspector for interfering in civil dispute in Bengaluru

“Some workers at the event and the organisers were questioned by the local Sector 20 police station officials in connection with the episode. The police have received a complaint from the brother of the deceased and an FIR has been lodged under IPC section 304A (causing death by negligence) against unknown person(s),” the police official said.

“Those involved in the organisation of the event and installation of the light work have been questioned and the matter is being probed further to ascertain if anyone's negligence led to the incident. Further action would be taken accordingly,” the official added.

The police said the body was handed over to the family after a post-mortem.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Noida
Fashion Show
Crime

Related videos

What's Brewing

SpaceX's new recruit: 14-year-old joins Starlink

SpaceX's new recruit: 14-year-old joins Starlink

Prehistoric bird-wing flutes unearthed in Israel

Prehistoric bird-wing flutes unearthed in Israel

Has Indian Test team lost its best shot at glory?

Has Indian Test team lost its best shot at glory?

Cyclone Biparjoy: How are cyclones named?

Cyclone Biparjoy: How are cyclones named?

This temple in Mumbai does not have a permanent idol

This temple in Mumbai does not have a permanent idol

 