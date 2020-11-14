Noida: One more die of Covid-19, infection tally crosses 20,000

One more person died of Covid-19 on Saturday in Gautam Buddh Nagar, pushing the fatality toll due to the disease to 73 even as the infection tally in the district surged past 20,000.

The total Covid-19 cases in the district reached 20,154 with 191 more people testing positive for the infection, the official data showed. Active cases came down to 1,164, the fourth highest in the state, from 1,171 the previous day, revealed the UP Health Department’s data for the last 24 hours.

On the brighter side, 198 more patients got discharged during the period in the district with the overall recoveries reaching 18,917, the sixth highest in the state, it showed.

With the death toll reaching 73, Gautam Buddh Nagar now has a mortality rate of 0.36 per cent and the recovery rate 93.86 per cent, the statistics showed.

Meanwhile, the number of active cases in UP rose to 23,367 on Saturday. The overall recoveries in the state reached 4,79,182 as the death toll linked to Covid-19 climbed to 7,354 on Saturday, the data said.