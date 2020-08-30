Noida: Scolded by father, teen hangs self

Peeved at his father's scolding, a 16-year-old boy allegedly died by suicide in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida on Sunday, police said.

The boy’s father is a daily wager and the family lived at Chhijarsi Colony in Sector 63 of Noida, they said.

“The family found his body hanging from a fan at home. The body was brought down and taken to a hospital where doctors declared him dead,” an official of the local Phase 3 police station said.

The child was allegedly peeved at scolding by his father, who would ask him to study and not waste time, the official said.

Meanwhile, a 20-year-old married woman was found dead at her residence in the Sector 49 police station area, officials said.

Her husband informed police that his wife was found hanging at their residence, a local policeman said, adding the reason behind her taking the extreme step is yet to be ascertained.

“There is no complaint in the case yet from anyone,” the official told PTI.