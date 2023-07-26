Noida: Several vehicles submerged as Hindon river overflows

Noida: Several vehicles submerged as Hindon overflows

This is a developing story

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 26 2023, 15:09 ist
  • updated: Jul 26 2023, 15:09 ist
Credit: X/@ANI

The area near Ecotech 3 in Greater Noida was submerged due to an increase in the water level of the Hindon River, ANI reported on Wednesday. 

Several vehicles were stuck.

More to follow...

Noida
Uttar Pradesh
Hindon
India News

