Noida toddler's kidnapping: Third accused arrested

PTI
PTI, Noida,
  • Aug 02 2020, 22:42 ist
  • updated: Aug 02 2020, 23:00 ist
Representative Photo. Credit: Getty Images

The Gautam Buddh Nagar police on Sunday arrested one more person allegedly involved in kidnapping a two-year-old boy last week in Uttar Pradesh's Noida, officials said.

Police arrested 20-year-old Mukul Rana from near Sector 50 metro station on Sunday, a police spokesperson said, adding he is the third accused in the crime.

Two others, Piyush Yadav, the toddler’s cousin, and his friend Zubair (18), were arrested on July 30 for their alleged role in the crime.

The toddler was playing outside his home in Sarfabad village on July 28 morning when he had gone missing. His father Sandeep Yadav later got a ransom call but he alerted the police.

The kidnappers had abandoned the child near a metro station from where he was found safe around 12.30 pm, within an hour of the police swinging into action, officials said.

Two days later, the police revealed that the kidnapping was planned and executed by the child's 20-year-old cousin along with his two friends, who all were jobless and wanted to “quickly make easy money”, the officials said.

Rana, who hails from Mahoba district in UP, was staying in Noida. He was a friend of Piyush and had agreed for the kidnapping plan, the spokesperson said.

The motorcycle used by Rana and Zubair in the crime has also been impounded and further proceedings are being carried out, the police said.

An FIR has been lodged under Indian Penal Code sections 364 (kidnapping or abduction) and 34 (act done by multiple people with common intention), the police added.

Uttar Pradesh
Kidnapping
Indian Penal Code

