Nomination for Rajasthan Assembly bypolls begins

Nomination begins for bypolls to Rajasthan's Dhariyavad, Vallabhnagar assembly seats

Polling will be held on October 30, Additional Chief Electoral Officer Krishna Kunal said

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Oct 01 2021, 16:28 ist
  • updated: Oct 01 2021, 16:28 ist
Major political parties, including the Congress and the BJP, are yet to announce their candidates for the seats. Credit: PTI Photo

The nomination process for the bypolls to Dhariyavad and Vallabhnagar assembly seats in Rajasthan began on Friday with the Election Commission of India issuing a notification for the same.

Polling will be held on October 30, Additional Chief Electoral Officer Krishna Kunal said.

According to the notification, nominations can be filed for both the seats till October 8, scrutiny of papers will be done on October 11, and nominations can be withdrawn by October 13.

Also Read | Voting for bypolls in Rajasthan's Dhariyavad, Vallabhnagar Assembly seats to be held on Oct 30

Counting of votes will take place on November 2, it stated.

Major political parties, including the Congress and the BJP, are yet to announce their candidates for the seats.

The bypolls were necessitated by the death of Vallabhnagar Congress MLA Gajendra Singh Shaktawat and Dhariyavad BJP MLA Gautam Lal Meena on January 20 and May 19 respectively.

Both had tested positive for Covid-19.

The Congress currently has 106 MLAs in the state's 200-member assembly, while the BJP has 71, the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) three, the CPI(M) and the Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) have two each and 13 are independents.

Two seats are vacant. 

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Rajasthan
Bypolls
Election Commission
Indian Politics
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

How climate change is making the Earth less bright

How climate change is making the Earth less bright

N Korea: The rise & rise of ‘first sister’ Kim Yo-jong

N Korea: The rise & rise of ‘first sister’ Kim Yo-jong

Nobel Peace Prize: Is this Greta Thunberg's year?

Nobel Peace Prize: Is this Greta Thunberg's year?

Hurun India Rich List 2021: Top 10 richest Indians

Hurun India Rich List 2021: Top 10 richest Indians

Great-grandmother keeps Indian martial art alive

Great-grandmother keeps Indian martial art alive

Reddit forum mocks unvaccinated people who die of Covid

Reddit forum mocks unvaccinated people who die of Covid

In first, drone captures footage from inside hurricane

In first, drone captures footage from inside hurricane

 