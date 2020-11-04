HC directs AAP govt to release funds to 4 DU colleges

Non-payment of staff salaries: HC directs AAP govt to release funds to four DU colleges by November 9

HC noted that Diwali is round the corner and the government is depriving people of their salaries

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 04 2020, 20:31 ist
  • updated: Nov 04 2020, 20:31 ist
Delhi High Court. Credit: File Photo

The Delhi High Court Wednesday directed the AAP government to release by November 9, remaining amount of two quarters to four Delhi University colleges, fully funded by it, to enable the institutes to release pending salaries of staffers.

A bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad observed that a major festival, Diwali, is round the corner and the government is depriving people of their salaries.

The bench also directed the four colleges -- Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar College, Bhagini Nivedita College, Aditi Mahavidyalaya Women’s College and Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies -- to forthwith release the pending salaries of teaching and non-teaching staff, after receiving funds from the Delhi government.

The high court was hearing a plea by various teachers seeking direction to the institutions, which are affiliated to the varsity and fully funded by the Delhi government, to release their salaries pending for the last four months. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Delhi
Delhi High Court
Delhi University
AAP

What's Brewing

2020 should be the last time we vote like this

2020 should be the last time we vote like this

WhatsApp brings new tool to free up phone storage

WhatsApp brings new tool to free up phone storage

'Miracle' girl rescued 91 hours after Turkey earthquake

'Miracle' girl rescued 91 hours after Turkey earthquake

India loses Rs 13k cr a year due to illegal cigarettes

India loses Rs 13k cr a year due to illegal cigarettes

 