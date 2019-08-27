Normal life remains hit in Kashmir

Normal life remained crippled across Kashmir on 23rd consecutive day due to spontaneous shutdown and communication blockade, even as restrictions were eased out from most of the areas.

An official said restrictions were lifted further from different areas of Srinagar and elsewhere in Kashmir, resulting in increased movement of private vehicles. However, public transport still remains off the roads across the Valley.

He said there were no restrictions in any part of Srinagar on Tuesday. “Work in government offices and banks continue to suffer due to non-availability of public transport. Only those employees, who have their own vehicles, are able to attend offices,” the official said.

Though administration last week said primary and middle schools have reopened in Kashmir, attendance of students in most of these schools has been reported almost zero, even as the staff has turned up at most of the schools.

As a truck driver was killed in a stone-pelting incident on Srinagar-Jammu national highway near Bijbehara area of south Kashmir’sAnantnag district on Monday, adequate security remained deployed across the Valley to thwart attempts of enforcing the shutdown. Deployment of additional security forces remains intact in all major towns and districts of Kashmir, especially in southern districts of Anantnag, Kulgam, Shopian and Pulwama.

On Tuesday, no major untoward incident was reported from any part of Kashmir, as per reports, though some roads were blocked by stone-pelters in interior areas of Srinagar and other parts of the Valley.

Even as landline services have started working in some pockets of Srinagar, mobile phone and internet services continue to remain snapped putting people to immense hardships. The telecom services were blocked on the intervening night of August 4 and 5. Authorities are tightlipped over restoration of mobile and internet connectivity.

The Valley has come to a grinding halt due to restrictions, shutdown and communication blockade since August 5 when New Delhi scrapped Article 370 and reorganised Jammu and Kashmir state into two Union Territories.

Hundreds of people, including former chief minister Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, continue to remain in custody with reports of more arrests by the police pouring in from several areas of Kashmir.