North East Delhi CAA clash: One cop, 3 civilians killed, houses torched

Four people, including a policeman, were killed while a petrol pump, vehicles and shops were torched and houses vandalised in northeast Delhi as supporters and opponents of the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) clashed on Monday.

The violence for the second consecutive day, amid fears that it was taking a communal colour, erupted just hours before US President Donald Trump was to land in the national capital, with sources in the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) saying the incidents “appeared to be orchestrated” to coincide with the high-profile visit.

Violence was reported from Jaffrabad, Chandbagh, Maujpur, Bhajanpura, Gokulpuri, Khajuri Khas, Kardampuri, Dayalpur and Hauz Rani during the day and prohibitory orders were clamped in several areas of northeast Delhi. The MHA said the situation was under control and paramilitary forces have been deployed in large numbers in trouble spots.

Head constable Ratan Lal was killed while deputy commissioner of police (Shahdara) Amit Sharma and other policemen were injured when two groups clashed in Gokulpuri area. Lal suffered serious head injuries after stone pelting by anti-CAA protesters in Jafrabad.

Mohd Furquan, who was injured during the protest, died during treatment in a hospital.

Two others, who were injured near Bhajanpura, also died. They were yet to be identified.

In Jaffrabad, a youth was seen in a video on social media pointing a fire-arm at a constable who stood his ground during a protest. The constable was unhurt though the youth opened fire multiple times.

On Sunday, clashes broke out after BJP leader and former MLA Kapil Mishra, who had given a three-day ultimatum to the police to clear anti-CAA protesters in Jaffrabad, reached the spot with his supporters. The police lobbed tear gas and baton charged them.

Apprehensions about the violence turning communal were expressed by several people, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who said, “Nobody should be allowed to orchestrate flagrations.” He tweeted, “The death of the police head constable is very sad. He was also one of us. Renounce violence. Nobody benefits from this. All problems will be solved by peace.”

Delhi Police asked people not to believe rumours while warning of strict action against miscreants.

In violence-hit areas, the police lobbed tear gas shells and resorted to baton charging as supporters and opponents of the CAA went on a rampage, pelting each other with stones and damaging public property. Some videos on social media showed policemen also indulging in stone-pelting.

While one set of protesters torched vehicles in Jaffrabad, their opponents set fire to shops amid allegations that a posse of policemen watched in silence. Some houses were torched or were vandalised.

In Chandbagh area, anti-CAA protesters claimed that the police lobbed tear gas shells into the tent where they were sitting on a peaceful protest.

Maujpur witnessed protesters from either side collecting stones to throw at each other while videos on social media showed some vehicles being set on fire. A fire tender was damaged by protesters.

Fearing violence, Delhi Metro also closed entry and exit at Jaffrabad and Maujpur-Babarpur stations.

Joint commissioner of police (Eastern Range) Alok Kumar said four cases have been registered in connection with Sunday’s violence.

WHAT LEADERS SAID:

Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister

Very distressing news regarding disturbance of peace and harmony in parts of Delhi coming in. I sincerely urge Hon’ble LG n Hon'ble Union Home Minister to restore law and order n ensure that peace and harmony is maintained. Nobody should be allowed to orchestrate flagrations.

Anil Baijal

Lieutenant Governor

Instructed Delhi Police and Police Commissioner (Amulya Patnaik) to ensure that law and order is maintained in North East Delhi. The situation is being closely monitored. I urge everyone to exercise restraint for maintenance of peace and harmony.

Rahul Gandhi

Former Congress President

The violence today in Delhi is disturbing & must be unequivocally condemned. Peaceful protests are a sign of a healthy democracy, but violence can never be justified. I urge the citizens of Delhi to show restraint, compassion & understanding no matter what the provocation.

Sitaram Yechury

CPI(M) General Secretary

There is utmost need to maintain peace and calm. We appeal to everyone to not fall prey to rumours or incitements – Peace must be kept. The responsibility however, lies with the Union govt which has not made any attempt to address grievances of a large section of Indians

Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM Chief

These riots were a result of incitement by an ex MLA and BJP leader (Kapil Mishra). Now there is clear evidence of police involvement. The ex-MLA should be arrested immediately, urgent steps should be taken to control the violence. Otherwise, it’ll spread

Kapil Mishra

Former MLA and BJP leader

I appeal to all that violence does not bring any solution. Violence is not a solution to any dispute. It is good for everyone to keep Delhi's brotherhood. Be it a CAA supporter or an anti-CAA or anyone, the violence should stop immediately. My appeal again, stop the violence

Priyanka Gandhi

Congress General Secretary

Violence only and only causes damage to the general public and the country. We all have the responsibility to stop it. Mahatma Gandhi's country is a country of peace. I appeal to all Delhiites for peace and request to Congress workers to make an effort to maintain peace

Shashi Tharoor

Congress MP

And on who is responsible. Credible reports suggest there’s some deliberate provocation & initiation of violence going on by people who then blame the other side for protesting. Calm heads are needed & honest, efficient, objective & pro-active policing required to save the day.

Manoj Tiwari

Delhi BJP President

Under the guise of peaceful demonstration, miscreants are harassing millions of Delhiites by protesting on the road and committing violent activities, which is now important to be controlled as soon as possible. People sitting on a protest need to understand that CAA does not take away citizenship of people of India.