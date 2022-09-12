Northern Army commander visits Batalik sector in Ladakh, reviews operational preparedness

Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi on Monday visited forward areas in western Ladakh and reviewed the operational preparedness of the troops, officials said.
Lt Gen Dwivedi was received by top Army officials of 14 Corps and he was was briefed about the security situation in the area, they said.
He later visited forward areas along the Batalik sub-sector and reviewed operational preparedness in the belt, the officials said.
Lt Gen Dwivedi exhorted troops of the Tiger Hill bridge to remain alert and excel and emerge victorious in all scenarios, they said.
