Northern Army Cmdr visits RoBs, reviews preparedness

Northern Army commander visits RoBs in Kishtwar, Rajouri, reviews troops' operational preparedness

He also reviewed the security situation and commended the troops for their sustained efforts in dominating the area

PTI, Jammu,
  • May 05 2023, 10:27 ist
  • updated: May 05 2023, 13:43 ist
Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, Northern Command Commander, during his visit to remote operating bases at Rajouri & Kishtwar districts to review the operational preparedness, in Jammu and Kashmir. Credit: PTI Photo

Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi visited troops at remote operating bases (RoBs) in Rajouri and Kishtwar districts of Jammu and Kashmir and reviewed the security situation and operational preparedness of troops, officials said on Friday.

This is the second visit of Lt Gen Dwivedi to the Rajouri sector to review the operational preparedness of troops after the April 20 terror attack in which five soldiers were killed in Bhatta Dhurian in Poonch.

Also Read: Apsinghe military village in Maharashtra's Satara gets learning centre for armed forces training

Earlier, Lt Gen Dwivedi had visited Rajouri on April 26 and the attack site at Bhatta Dhurian on April 22.

Apart from reviewing operational preparedness on Thursday, he reviewed the security situation and commended the troops for their sustained efforts in dominating the area, they said.

The search operation to track down terrorists responsible for killings has been going on for the past 15th day.

More than 230 people were picked up for questioning in connection with the terror attack with most of them being let off, they said.

A six-person module has been busted which gave full support to terrorists involved in the killings of five jawans, the officials said, adding they have been arrested.

India News
Indian Army
Rajouri
Kishtwar
Terrorism
Poonch
Jammu and Kashmir
Defence

