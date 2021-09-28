'Not a stable man': Amarinder Singh hits back as Navjot Singh Sidhu quits as Punjab Congress chief

Former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh took a dig at Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu who resigned as Punjab Congress chief earlier today, saying "I told you so".
In a tweet, Singh said, "Told you so. He is not a stable man and not fit for the border state of Punjab."
I told you so…he is not a stable man and not fit for the border state of punjab.
— Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) September 28, 2021
Putting Punjab Congress back in a turmoil, Navjot Singh Sidhu resigned as the Punjab Congress chief on Tuesday, saying he cannot compromise on the future of his home state.
In a letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, he said, "the collapse of a man's character stems from the compromise corner, I can never compromise on Punjab's future and the agenda for the welfare of Punjab."
