'Not a stable man': Amarinder hits back as Sidhu quits

'Not a stable man': Amarinder Singh hits back as Navjot Singh Sidhu quits as Punjab Congress chief

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 28 2021, 15:41 ist
  • updated: Sep 28 2021, 16:14 ist
Navjot Singh Sidhu, former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. Credit: PTI Photos

Former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh took a dig at Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu who resigned as Punjab Congress chief earlier today, saying "I told you so".

In a tweet, Singh said, "Told you so. He is not a stable man and not fit for the border state of Punjab."

Putting Punjab Congress back in a turmoil, Navjot Singh Sidhu resigned as the Punjab Congress chief on Tuesday, saying he cannot compromise on the future of his home state.

In a letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, he said, "the collapse of a man's character stems from the compromise corner, I can never compromise on Punjab's future and the agenda for the welfare of Punjab."

Punjab
Congress
Navjot Singh Sidhu
Amarinder Singh

