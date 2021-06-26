Not correct to say AAP exaggerated Delhi's oxygen needs by 4 times: AIIMS chief Randeep Guleria

'Delhi may not have exaggerated oxygen needs 4 times'

BJP leaders, including East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir and former minister Kapil Mishra, have slammed the Delhi government

DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 26 2021, 12:33 ist
  • updated: Jun 26 2021, 13:02 ist
As the BJP and AAP spar over Delhi's alleged 'inflated' oxygen demands, AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria said it would not be correct to say the Delhi "exaggerated" its oxygen needs by four times during the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Delhi oxygen audit is an interim report. We should wait for the final report," Dr Guleria, who is heading a five-member panel constituted by the Supreme Court to audit oxygen consumption in the national capital's hospitals, told NDTV.

After BJP's Sambit Patra on Friday accused the AAP govt of "criminal negligence", citing a report that the Delhi government "exaggerated" oxygen requirement, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said his only "crime" was that he "fought for the breath of two crore people".  

Patra had cited a report by the Guleria-headed panel, which suggested that the Delhi government had made claims for allocation of 700 MT of oxygen on April 30 using a "wrong formula".

"The matter is in the Supreme Court. We need to wait and see what the top court says about it. Undercounting of active cases and other factors need to be considered," Guleria told the publication.

BJP leaders, including East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir and former minister Kapil Mishra, have slammed the Delhi government over the issue and demanded an apology over what they call is "criminal negligence". BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra termed it a "heinous crime".

In reply to the allegation, Kejriwal took to Twitter to say, "My crime -- I fought for the breath of my two crore people. When you were doing an election rally, I was awake all night arranging for oxygen. I fought, pleaded to get oxygen for people."

