Not in a hurry to get Tejashwi Yadav married: Rabri Devi

Former Chief Minister Rabri Devi put a lid on speculations related to her son Tejashwi Yadav’s wedding plan and said she was not in a hurry to get the former deputy chief minister married.

“Nitish Kumar’s son Nishant and Ram Vilas Paswan’s son Chirag Paswan are elder to Tejashwi. Let them get married. Tejashwi will follow suit,” said Rabri, on the sidelines of a government panel meeting here on Thursday.

Tejashwi was flooded with proposals from girls when he was the Bihar deputy chief minister in 2015-17. His official mobile was flooded with proposals from young girls when he was heading the Road Construction Department during that period.

The 31-year-old heir apparent of Lalu-Rabri caught everyone attention’s during the Bihar Assembly election in November 2020 where he drew a massive crowd at each of his rallies and turned a one-sided poll into a fierce battle between the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan. It was then speculated that Tejashwi would get married soon after the 2020 Assembly elections.

However, Tejashwi missed the bus (read: CM’s chair) after his alliance lost the poll battle narrowly. Ever since, the rumour mill was agog with the theory that Tejashwi, now Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, would eventually tie the nuptial knot and wait for his time to don the CM’s mantle.

However, Rabri put a lid on all such speculations. Earlier she had said that she wanted a ‘sushil, saumya, guni ladki’ (decent, soft-spoken and qualified girl) for Tejashwi.

But apparently, Rabri has learnt her lessons well after her elder son Tej Pratap filed a divorce petition and has been living separately months after wedding Aishwarya Rai, the granddaughter of former Bihar chief minister Daroga Prasad Rai.