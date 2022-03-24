Not just Kashmiri Pandits, Muslims, Sikhs also suffered in Kashmir: Yechury

General Secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) Sitaram Yechury on Thursday said that it was not only Kashmiri Pandits who suffered during the Kashmir conflict but Muslims, Sikhs, and others also bore the brunt.

Reacting to The Kashmir Files, a disturbing film on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits (Hindus) from the Valley at the start of militancy in 1990, he alleged that the movie was released with an aim to worsen the situation on the ground.

“The people belonging to any religion or sect including Muslims, Sikhs and Kashmir Pandits have suffered equally in Kashmir. One fails to understand why the role of then-governor (Jagmohan) was not highlighted in the movie. His role should have also been highlighted,” Yechury said while addressing a presser here.

Flanked by CPI (M) leader and former MLA Kulgam, Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami, he demanded an early hearing of a petition filed in the Supreme Court against the abrogation of Article 370. “Until the petition is heard, the government should at least be barred from taking decisions and introducing new laws here,” he said.

He also said that the situation across the country has worsened, people have been suffering badly, unemployment is at an all-time high, and such is the situation that the youth have even now stopped searching for jobs.

“The situation of India is worsening rapidly as the constitutional pillars are being distracted,” he said, adding that it is the time to save the country and address the day-to-day issues of people.

Tarigami told reporters that Kashmir was not a piece of land, “but it has a history of 5,000 years.” “The incumbent regime is putting the laws aside to take any decision with regard to Jammu and Kashmir. There is a need to save the democratic institutions and the country as well,” he said.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: