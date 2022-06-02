Gangster announces reward for info on Moosewala killers

Not police, but gangster announces cash reward for info on Moosewala's killers

On Wednesday, Delhi-based Neeraj Bawana gang had threatened to launch a retaliatory attack in the wake of Moosewala's killing

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Jun 02 2022, 19:48 ist
  • updated: Jun 02 2022, 19:50 ist
Deceased Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. Credit: IANS Photo

The murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala has infuriated inter-gang rivalries, as gangsters are now vowing to avenge the late singer's death.

In a latest development, a Haryana-based gangster has announced a reward of Rs 5 lakh on social media for information on the killers of Moosewala.

Moosewala, 29, was brutally murdered on May 29 by assailants who fired multiple rounds at him near his native village in Punjab's Mansa district. He was rushed to a hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead.

"It's a request to everyone that if anyone has information about the killers of Moosewala, Rs 5 lakh reward will be given for the information and the name of the informer will be kept secret," a post on the Facebook page of gangster Bhupi Rana read.

Rana is currently lodged in jail in Karnal.

On Wednesday, Delhi-based Neeraj Bawana gang had threatened to launch a retaliatory attack in the wake of Moosewala's killing. The gang had vowed to deliver results in just two days. The message was uploaded by a Facebook profile by the name of 'Neeraj Bawana Delhi NCR'.

Neeraj Bawana is one of Delhi's top gangsters, and is currently lodged in Tihar Jail.

The Facebook story also tagged other gangs viz. Tillu Tajpuriya gang, and Davinder Bambiha and Kaushal Gurgaon gang. The vile threat has been possibly issued to the rival gangs of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who has been accused of planning the singer's murder.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Sidhu Moosewala
Punjab
Gangsters

What's Brewing

In Pics | Politicians arrested by ED in PMLA cases

In Pics | Politicians arrested by ED in PMLA cases

Gujarat woman set to marry herself in act of 'sologamy'

Gujarat woman set to marry herself in act of 'sologamy'

Grin and beer it: Vir Das turns entrepreneur

Grin and beer it: Vir Das turns entrepreneur

'Valley of Flowers' opens for visitors in Chamoli

'Valley of Flowers' opens for visitors in Chamoli

KK's daughter Taamara pens emotional note for father

KK's daughter Taamara pens emotional note for father

 