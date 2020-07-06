Not wearing mask? Volunteer in Gwalior hospital

Not wearing mask? Work as volunteer in Gwalior hospitals, police check-posts

PTI
PTI, Gwalior,
  • Jul 06 2020, 16:04 ist
  • updated: Jul 06 2020, 16:31 ist
A medic collects swab samples from a woman as part of a statewide door-to-door 'Kill Corona' campaign. Credit: PTI

Citizens found without mask or not following the Covid-19 prevention guidelines at public places in Gwalior will have to work as volunteers in hospitals and police check-posts for three days, an official said on Monday.

Fines would also be imposed on those violating the Covid-19 protocols, he said.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

An order of this effect was issued by the district administration in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday after Collector Kaushlendra Vikram Singh held a meeting with officials concerned on the ongoing 'Kill Corona' campaign, he said.

The order said those found without mask or not following the coronavirus guidelines at public places will not only have to pay a fine, but they would also have to work as volunteers for three days in hospitals and fever clinics treating Covid-19 patients and at the police check-posts.

The collector said in the meeting that those coming from Indore, Bhopal and other states should be strictly screened at the district's borders, the official said.

The Madhya Pradesh government has undertaken the 'Kill Corona' campaign across the state for a door-to-door survey to identify Covid-19 patients.

On Sunday, Gwalior reported 51 Covid-19 cases, taking the district's tally to 528.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Gwalior
Madhya Pradesh

What's Brewing

Jurgen Klopp and the art of leadership

Jurgen Klopp and the art of leadership

The Lead: Kanimozhi on custodial deaths and Covid-19

The Lead: Kanimozhi on custodial deaths and Covid-19

The Great Lockdown: World economy faces steep climb up

The Great Lockdown: World economy faces steep climb up

Chinese city sounds alert: What is bubonic plague?

Chinese city sounds alert: What is bubonic plague?

 