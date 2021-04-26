Noted Hindi litterateur Manzoor Ahthesham dies of Covid-19

Noted Hindi litterateur and Padma Shri awardee Manzoor Ahthesham has died of Covid-19 in Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh, family sources said on Monday.

He was 73.

He died in the intervening night of Sunday and Monday at a private hospital here after being admitted a week back for Covid-19, a hospital functionary said.

Incidentally, Ahthesham, whose first story was titled 'Ramzan Ki Maut', died in the holy month currently underway.

Madhya Pradesh Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang tweeted, "Got the sad news of the noted writer Manzoor Ahthesham who had penned his first story 'Ramzan Ki Maut' died. I pray to God to give peace to the departed soul and enough strength to the family and his fans to bear this irreparable loss."