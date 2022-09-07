Notice to health staffer for getting massage from minor

Notice to MP health staffer after video shows him getting leg massage from minor boy in hospital

The incident took place at the Civil Hospital in Beohari town last week and a video of it surfaced on social media platforms on Tuesday

PTI
PTI, Shahdol,
  • Sep 07 2022, 11:56 ist
  • updated: Sep 07 2022, 11:56 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH File Photo

Health authorities have issued a show-cause notice to a hospital staffer after a video purportedly showed a minor boy massaging his legs in a government medical facility in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district, an official said on Wednesday.

The incident took place at the Civil Hospital in Beohari town last week and a video of it surfaced on social media platforms on Tuesday. In the clip, the hospital staffer, identified as Mahendra Bais, was seen sitting on a chair in a room of the hospital and a minor boy massaging his legs.

Beohari's Block Medical Officer Nishant Singh told PTI that after the video was brought to his knowledge, a show-cause notice was served to Bais. Chief Medical and Health Officer R S Pandey said further action will be taken against Bais after receiving his reply to the notice.

Madhya Pradesh
health worker
Hospital
India News

