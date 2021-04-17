'Notorious' criminal arrested in J&K's Reasi

'Notorious' criminal arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi

Mohammad Jameel, a resident of Kalyanpur-Marh, was wanted in two cases of kidnapping and attempt to murder

PTI
PTI, Jammu,
  • Apr 17 2021, 15:01 ist
  • updated: Apr 17 2021, 15:01 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A “notorious” criminal who was evading his arrest for the last three years was arrested in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.

Mohammad Jameel, a resident of Kalyanpur-Marh, was wanted in two cases of kidnapping and attempt to murder registered at police station Reasi between 2018 and 2019, a police spokesman said.

He said Reasi police arrested the accused on specific information from Jammu.

His two other associates, Mohd Murrid and Mohammad Qadir, were arrested by Reasi police this month, the spokesman said. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Jammu and Kashmir

Related videos

What's Brewing

Living with OCD in a post-Covid world

Living with OCD in a post-Covid world

Living with OCD in a post-Covid world

Living with OCD in a post-Covid world

DH Toon | 'The virus has become more Atmanirbhar!'

DH Toon | 'The virus has become more Atmanirbhar!'

DH Toon | 'The virus has become more Atmanirbhar!'

DH Toon | 'The virus has become more Atmanirbhar!'

Why the Covid-19 vaccine safety numbers are still fuzzy

Why the Covid-19 vaccine safety numbers are still fuzzy

Why the Covid-19 vaccine safety numbers are still fuzzy

Why the Covid-19 vaccine safety numbers are still fuzzy

Two Russian cosmonauts, NASA astronaut return from ISS

Two Russian cosmonauts, NASA astronaut return from ISS

Two Russian cosmonauts, NASA astronaut return from ISS

Two Russian cosmonauts, NASA astronaut return from ISS

 